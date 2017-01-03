News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Tree Crunches Car on West Lime



Elizabeth Carlton Chase sent me this photo of the tree-fall on the 300 block of West Lime. She writes that it's "incredible that no one was injured or killed."

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)