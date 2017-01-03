News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Tree Crunches Car on West Lime
Elizabeth Carlton Chase sent me this photo of the tree-fall on the 300 block of West Lime. She writes that it's "incredible that no one was injured or killed."
- Brad Haugaard
1/03/2017
