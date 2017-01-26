News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Part of Auto Stolen; Wife Choked; Burglaries, Burglaries; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 23-25. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 349 service events, resulting in 62 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
January 23 at 10:20 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle Avenue. The wheels, tires and the back windows were stolen from a customer’s car that was left parked in the business parking lot over the weekend. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
January 23 at 12:40 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue. The suspect entered the business and completed a return of merchandise. The suspect continued shopping, selected a door lock set, and then approached the return counter again and attempted to return the lock for cash, but the transaction was denied. The suspect picked up the lock and left the store without paying for the merchandise. The investigation is continuing.
Non- Injury Hit & Run Traffic Collision
January 23 at 7:08 p.m., a vehicle traveling on Royal Oaks collided with a parked vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 23 at 8:04 p.m., the victim of a vehicle burglary came to the police station to report his vehicle had been broken into sometime between the evening of January 22 and the evening of January 23. The vehicle was parked in a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado and was secured. Miscellaneous items were taken from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 23 at 8:55 p.m., a female subject came to the police station lobby to report she had been in a physical fight with her husband. The victim stated her husband choked her and threw her to the ground. She complained of pain and had visible redness around her throat. Paramedics responded and took her to a hospital for evaluation. The husband was contacted and came to the station to provide a statement. He was then arrested for domestic violence.
Residential Burglary
January 24 at 1:00 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Norumbega Drive called police to report his home had been burglarized. He had been away from his home and when he returned, he found that someone had forced entry into a side door and ransacked the second story. The loss is undetermined and the investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 10:51 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business at Myrtle and Lime regarding a subject causing a disturbance. The caller said the female subject appeared intoxicated. Officers arrived as the female subject was driving away from the store. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
January 25 at 7:21 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Pilgrim way. The victim parked and locked his car in front of his home on January 24 at 5:30 p.m. When he returned to the vehicle in the morning, he found it was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 25 at 11:04 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte Road. The suspects forced entry into the business and stole a bicycle and cash. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 25 at 11:38 a.m., a driver was traveling north on Canyon, approaching Lime, when a driver traveling east on Lime pulled out in front of the northbound vehicle and they collided in the intersection. One of the drivers involved sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered – Suspects Arrested
January 25 at 12:07 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle heading south on Myrtle and conducted a traffic stop at Chestnut. Three occupants were arrested and taken into custody. The vehicle belonged to a rental company in Las Vegas and was reported stolen after the renter failed to return the vehicle on the agreed date. The investigation is being turned over to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Residential Burglary
January 25 at 8:48 p.m., officers responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of S. Canyon. The victim left his residence in the morning. When he arrived home at 8:30 p.m., he found his front door wide open and the house ransacked. The suspects shattered the rear sliding door window to gain entry. They burglarized the house and left through the front door. The victim is compiling a list of stolen items. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 25 at 10:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia regarding a residential burglary. The victim left the residence at 10:30 a.m. and arrived home at 10:50 p.m. The front door of the residence was wide open and there was a single light on inside the residence. Further investigation revealed the suspect had pried open a living room window to gain entry. Once inside, the alarm activated and the suspects fled out the front door. It appears that nothing was taken from the residence. The investigation is continuing.
