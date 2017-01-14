News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council to Consider Sharing Officer With Bradbury; Proposed County Tax; Homeless Count; Street-Cutting; Etc.
At the next Monrovia City Council meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/YyF7uZ ), the council will ...
~ Consider approving a memo of understanding with Bradbury to share the cost of a community services officer, who would investigate "crimes that have already occurred which have little or no workable leads, investigate non-injury traffic collisions, enforce parking restrictions, write crime reports, and handle other public safety related tasks for police officers." https://goo.gl/6fiido
~ Discuss a proposed 1/4-cent sales tax proposed by LA County to fund homeless services, rental subsidies, and housing projects. If passed, the total county sales tax would be 9.5%, the highest county sales tax in the state. https://goo.gl/CMQ0Or
~ Hear a report by City Manager Oliver Chi on the homeless count.
~ Consider - mostly - prohibiting companies from cutting into streets for three to five years following road construction (as is going on now). The idea is that companies should do their under-the-road work before the city fixes the streets rather than just after. https://goo.gl/8h8CVx
~ Consider adding a four-way stop at Scenic and Canyon. https://goo.gl/BQ5Hys (Comment: While you're at it, consider one for the corner of Chestnut and Alta Vista ( https://goo.gl/vMu26I ).
~ Review a report on legislative positions on various water and stormwater topics taken by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Government. Here they are: https://goo.gl/e2QirV

The 4-way stop sign at Scenic and Canyon will create traffic backing up on North Canyon. It will be unsafe for the people who live between Scenic and Hillcrest to pull out of their driveways as the northbound cars will block the view of cars coming southbound on Canyon. With this change I think there will definitely be more accidents. Does the one person that complained live in this area?ReplyDelete
You really think that there is enough traffic that will create a traffic jam? Even on Hillcrest and Canyon, I've never seen more than two cars at the stop sign. Why would they jam up here where there is far less traffic than Hillcrest? This will finally put an end to people taking the up hill right turn at 45 mph.Delete
Yes traffic will back up between Scenic and Hillcrest making it impossible for the homeowners to back out of their driveways safely. Maybe speedbumps would be a better option if you're trying to slow traffic down.Delete
That's ridiculous! There will never be more than one car at this stop sign going uphill. Literally 1 car per minute goes through that intersection.Delete
Really? You obviously don't live in this area. It's like a freeway on the weekends. Also if the one car per minute argument were true, we definitely don't need a stop sign.Delete
I live on Canyon. I drive that through there about 8-10 times per day. Whatever, we'll just have to see what happens. The city is going to put in the 4 way. Items that make the agenda always go through.Delete
Last year the city council voted to increase the speed limit on Madison, next to the high school. Yesterday a few kids almost lost their lives in a terrible crash there. How about the city council go back and review their insane decision there?ReplyDelete
It's unsafe now to pull out of your driveway if you live in that block. The speed of uphill traffic is too fast. This isn't the first time this request has been made. It was requested in the 80s and the street is even more of a freeway now than it was then. Did you ever wonder why the one house is landscaped with boulders? Too many cars missing the curve...ReplyDelete
Another issue is that the downhill traffic often ignores their stop sign.