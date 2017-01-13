News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Mikomi Sushi
Dinner last night at Mikomi Sushi, on Myrtle just below the theater. Got the spicy pork ($14) and a large beer ($6). The pork came with tempura, salad and rice. Excellent!
- Brad Haugaard
1/13/2017
restaurants
