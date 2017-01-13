News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Mikomi Sushi


 
Dinner last night at Mikomi Sushi, on Myrtle just below the theater. Got the spicy pork ($14) and a large beer ($6). The pork came with tempura, salad and rice. Excellent!

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)