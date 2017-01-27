News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Adopt A Dog Day at Krikorian Theater


Adopt A Dog Day at Monrovia's Krikorian Theater, Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Adopted pets will receive a veterinary check-up and one month's supply of flea and parasite control courtesy of Dr. Domotor's Animal House Veterinary Hospital; a 5 lb. bag of dog food courtesy of Canidae Dog Food; treats from Unleashed by PetCo. Local animal rescue shelter, For The Love of Animals, will be on site and everyone who donates a new or used blanket for Project Gidget (to be donated to shelters and rescues for animals in need) will receive a free medium popcorn.
