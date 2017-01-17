News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Busy Burglars; Boyfriend Chokes Girlfriend; Car Hits Tree Hits Car; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 12-15. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Commercial Burglaries
January 13 at 3:21 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at business in the 600 block of W. Huntington Drive. Officers arrived and found the front doors had been pried open. Video surveillance of the business revealed the suspects were two male Blacks, one was dressed in all red and was wearing a mask and black gloves. The second suspect was wearing dark clothing with a dark mask and white gloves. The loss was undetermined. The suspects forced entry with a yellow crowbar.
A second burglary alarm activation was reported a few minutes later at 3:28 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the front doors to this business had also been pried open. Video surveillance revealed the same two suspects committed both burglaries. The loss appeared to be narcotics from the pharmacy at the second location. A green SUV type vehicle was seen leaving the area. The investigations are continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 8:45 a.m., a female adult phoned from a residence in the 200 block of Terrace View to report she had been beaten up by her boyfriend. Officers responded to the residence and spoke to both parties. The victim reported that her boyfriend strangled and struck her, and she had visible injuries. The male suspect admitted to the allegations and he was arrested. He later bonded out of custody. The victim was notified and provided an Emergency Protective Order.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 13 at 7:56 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Myrtle and Huntington. A vehicle made a turning movement to maneuver around a bus and lost control. The vehicle jumped the center median and struck a tree. The tree then fell over and struck a passing vehicle. The only injury was to a passenger in the primary vehicle.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 9:10 p.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver in the 1300 block of S. Fifth Avenue. An officer arrived and located a vehicle that matched the description of the possible drunk driver. The officer made a traffic stop and the investigation revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 1:11 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 400 block of S. Myrtle Avenue and recognized a suspect who had an outstanding arrest warrant. They contacted the suspect, confirmed the warrant and took him into custody. The suspect is being held pending his court appearance.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 1:23 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 100 block of E. Lemon Avenue and recognized another subject who they knew had an outstanding arrest warrant. They contacted the suspect, confirmed the warrant and took him into custody. The suspect is being held pending a court appearance.
