Nope, Monrovia Still Has a 'Tremendously Dangerous' Water Problem; Rain Forces Closure of Historic Museum; Ugly Sweater; Romantic Rides; Etc.
In his weekly report City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ You thought maybe the recent rain solved our drought problem? It must have helped some, but Chi says we still have "a tremendously dangerous water situation." In short, we need another 130.3 billion gallons of water, about 2.6 billion bathtubs full. We should have a water level between 200-250 feet of water but even with the rain, we only have about 180 feet.
~ The city is installing a new pedestrian crosswalk and upgrading the pedestrian signals on Mountain Avenue between the BMW dealership and the Best Buy Shopping Center. It should be done before the end of February.
~ City Attorney Craig Steele won the City Council's Ugly Sweater Contest. See him here: https://goo.gl/99MNnB
~ The Historic Museum has been closed because rain water was "gushing" into the building through an electrical panel. Some minor flooding damage, but of more concern was that electrical components were damaged.
~ Rehab work on the old Santa Fe Depot means access to the train station from Myrtle has been blocked off. Instead, get to the station from Myrtle go west on Pomona then south on Primrose.
~ There will be Valentine's Day Romantic Carriage Rides through Old Town on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., with two horse drawn carriages. Tickets are $10 per person, or $40 for a private ride. Advanced ticket sales begin Feb. 6. For more information or to make a reservation, call 932-5562.
~ Count birds as part of the National North American Bird Count, each day between Feb. 17-20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Canyon Park. Space is limited, so contact Park Ranger Mia Humphreys at 256-8282 to register. Bring your binoculars and camera.
~ 626 Golden Streets Event, a 17+ mile San Gabriel Valley open streets festival, has been re-scheduled for Sunday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event that will open stretches of roadway from South Pasadena to Azusa for people to walk, jog, skate, bike and more. http://www.626GoldenStreets.com
~ Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association will host the first Black History Jazz Brunch event on Feb. 4, at the Monrovia Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy the smooth and sultry sounds of the Nolan Shaheed Quartetwhile learning about the history of jazz and enjoying great food. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Simply Divine Salon and Spa (319 W. Huntington Drive, Monrovia). To register, or for questions, please email, MDBAA.BHM@gmail.com.
Brad Haugaard
