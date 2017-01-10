News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Myrtle to Be Closed for Disney Filming | Athens to Take Over Monrovia Graffiti Removal
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/uHxhFg ) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Monrovia will close Myrtle between Lemon and Colorado on Jan. 16 - and there will be traffic control on Myrtle on Jan. 17 - so Walt Disney Studios can film a movie called "Magic Camp," about a group of middle-school aged kids who go to a camp to learn magic tricks. Filming should be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
~ Athens Services will take over graffiti removal for Monrovia, as it has in other local cities, with the coming retirement of Bill Marino, the city's current graffiti abatement contractor. Same process, though. To report graffiti, call Monrovia's Graffiti Hotline at 836-3654 and leave the location, date, and time that you saw the graffiti.
- Brad Haugaard
