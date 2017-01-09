News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Company Ripped Off On-Line; Returning Products She Hadn't Bought; Man Punches Windshield; Catalytic Converter Sawn Off; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 5-8. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Vehicle Tampering / Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 7:12 a.m., officers responded to the report of a suspicious male adult pulling on the handles to several parked vehicles in the 100 block of W. Lemon. Officers arrived and located a male subject matching the suspect description. They contacted the subject and noticed he displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A witness identified him as the suspect tampering with vehicles. The suspect was not able to convey a reason why he would be looking into vehicles. He was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and vehicle tampering.
Attempt Burglary
January 5 at 2:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of S. Primrose on the report of an attempt burglary. Officers found that a window pane to the front door of the residence had been shattered, but the door was secure because of a key deadbolt. Officers cleared the residence and the homeowner found that nothing had been disturbed. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 5 at 4:30 p.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle. The investigation revealed that a large quantity of merchandise had been ordered online from the business. The suspect had the merchandise shipped out of state. When payment was not received, the victim contacted the alleged buyer, who informed the victim they did not order the merchandise and no product was delivered to them or any of their customers. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 11:10 p.m., a female suspect was reported shoplifting from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue. The suspect entered the business and selected merchandise. She approached the return counter and attempted to complete a return of the store merchandise with an altered identification card, which was denied. She fled the store, but was detained by officers outside. The investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of narcotics, a wallet with stolen identification from Palm Springs and she had an outstanding warrant out of San Bernardino County. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
January 6 at 9:34 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 800 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked and locked her vehicle in the parking lot of the business and went inside. She returned to find her passenger window had been smashed and items had been taken from the front seat of her vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 11:03 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of N. Shamrock regarding the violation of a restraining order. The parent of the subject being protected by the restraining order called police and reported that his daughter's ex-boyfriend was at the location with his daughter. Officers arrived and located the subjects inside the residence. They arrested the male subject for violation of the restraining order.
Shoplifting / Fraud – Suspects Arrested
January 7 at 11:29 a.m., loss prevention from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report two male suspects attempting to commit fraud. The suspects selected merchandise from inside the store and were attempting to return the merchandise for credit. After the transaction was completed, one suspect was detained by officers, but the second fled the store on foot. Officers gave chase and eventually detained the suspect near Shamrock and Duarte Road. He was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 7:08 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the area of Magnolia and Huntington. A female and male subject who are boyfriend and girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument that escalated. The boyfriend punched the windshield of the victim’s vehicle, causing damage. The suspect was located driving away from the area and his vehicle was stopped by officers. He was arrested for the vandalism.
Commercial Burglary
January 8 at 10:38 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The manager of the business called police to report the front door of the business was unlocked and the store safe was open. Merchandise was taken from the safe. No suspects were located and the investigation is continuing.
Theft of Vehicle Parts
January 8 at 11:31 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 300 block E. Walnut regarding a theft of vehicle parts. The victim reported that someone had cut the catalytic converter off her Toyota Camry sometime during the night. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 8 at 6:29 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Pilgrim Way. The resident left the location at 6:00 p.m., locking and setting the alarm. The alarm company notified police of an activation to the rear door and interior motion. Officers arrived and discovered the rear door had been forced open. No suspects were located and nothing was found missing. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 8 at 8:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of E. Foothill regarding a burglary. The victim left the location at 4:30 p.m., securing the doors to the residence. The victim returned to find the kitchen window had been forced open and electronic items were missing. The investigation is continuing.
