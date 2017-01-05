News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Fence Cutting; Counterfeit; Mail Theft; Son Won't Go Away; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 2-4. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 264 service events, resulting in 37 investigations.
Vandalism
January 2 at 6:09 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista. The officer responded to the location regarding a damaged fence at a private lot. No one saw how the damage occurred. After reviewing surveillance video, it appeared a male adult was walking his dog up the hill off Sky Way on a private lot. The subject was unable to exit so he cut the chain link fence to exit the property. It is unknown where he entered from. He was last seen walking east down Sky Way and out of view. The investigation is continuing.
Counterfeit US Currency
January 3 at 3:10 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a patron attempting to pass a counterfeit bill. The suspect left the store prior to the police arrival. The suspect opened an account with a name, phone and email prior to making his purchase. As the suspect was leaving, the clerk realized the $100 bill was counterfeit. Further investigation revealed that the information the suspect used to open the store account was false. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 3 at 5:13 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington Dr. regarding the theft of a wallet. The victim told the officer she was approached by a female who distracted the victim by asking her information about store products. The suspect was able to take the victim’s wallet from her purse while she was distracted. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 4:48 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation in the area of Foothill and Canyon. Further investigation revealed the subject had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department where he was booked.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 10:36 a.m., an officer responded to a call at a residence in the 200 block of Stedman regarding a violation of a court order. The Victim was a parent who served her son with a restraining order to stay away from the residence. The adult son was served and refused to leave the property. The subject was arrested for the violation of court order.
Mail Theft
January 4 at 4:14 p.m., a resident called the police to report a female subject was stealing mail in the 500 block of Norumbega. The female was seen running with the mail to an awaiting mid-size, silver truck. The vehicle sped off south on Norumbega. The suspect was a female Hispanic between 20-30 years old wearing a white sweatshirt and pants. The officers checked the area for the suspects but were unable to locate them. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 7:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a suspicious subject. Officers contacted the subject and an investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated and unable to take care of himself. The suspect was arrested.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment