Dinner at 1776
Dinner at the new 1776, a sports bar on the east side of Myrtle just south of Lemon. Got the John Quincy Adams, a buffalo chicken sandwich, for $11 and a beer for $6. Very good!
- Brad Haugaard
1/06/2017
