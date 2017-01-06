Dinner at 1776

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at the new 1776, a sports bar on the east side of Myrtle just south of Lemon. Got the John Quincy Adams, a buffalo chicken sandwich, for $11 and a beer for $6.  Very good!

- Brad Haugaard 
