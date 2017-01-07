News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
A Volcanic Speech At Monrovia Rockhounds Meeting
Alfredo Petrov will speak on, "Collecting minerals on active volcanos in Japan" at the Monrovia Rockhounds meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Methodist Church, 119 E. Palm Ave. He will show pictures of travel on volcanos, rare minerals - including a few rare gemstones from a volcano - and aspects of Japanese culture, so there should be something for those who like mineralogy and those more interested in cultures and travel. Please enter the basement from the driveway on the west side.
- Brad Haugaard
