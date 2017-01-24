News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
ULV Guaranteeing Monrovia Students Can Attend
The University of La Verne is guaranteeing Monrovia students (and other local students) who meet minimum requirements can attend the school. https://goo.gl/luHUaK
- Brad Haugaard
