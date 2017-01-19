News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Elderly Woman Trapped Under Big Rig in Monrovia


An elderly woman was trapped when her car drifted under a big rig on the 210 Freeway in Monrovia. Minor injuries. https://goo.gl/ei0tMy

- Brad Haugaard
