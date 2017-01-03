News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Wife Choking; Bolt Cutter Theft; Suspect Reportedly Asks for Burglary Tools Back; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 29 – January 1, 2017. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Residential Burglary
December 29 at 6:56 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of Sutter Creek Street. When officers arrived they discovered the front door was wide open and the glass door on the back side of the residence was shattered. The officers searched the residence but did not locate any suspects and the residence did not appear to be ransacked. The loss could not be determined until the owners take inventory. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 12:53 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. When contacting the driver, the officer believed the driver might be under the influence of alcohol and after completing her investigation, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and taken to the station for booking.
Felony Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 1:49 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of East Walnut when he noticed a known subject he thought had a warrant. Further investigation revealed the subject had a felony warrant. The subject was stopped and arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Driving Under the Influence / Unlicensed Driver – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 1:57 a.m., an officer was in the area of Huntington and Magnolia when he stopped a driver for a vehicle code violation. When the officer contacted the driver, he saw symptoms of intoxication. After conducting an investigation, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and it was discovered he was driving without a license. The driver was arrested and taken to the station for booking.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 7:12 p.m., an officer on patrol was in the area of Myrtle & Chestnut when he observed a subject he recognized from prior contacts. A warrant check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested without incident.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 11:09 p.m., an officer responded to a lobby call at the Monrovia Police Department regarding a domestic violence that occurred in the 200 block of East Central. A husband and wife went out to have dinner with their 15 year old daughter and were arguing on their way back home. Once the couple got home, they continued arguing and the male half wrapped his arm around his wife's neck causing her to choke for a moment and leave a red mark. The daughter witnessed the incident and drove to the station with her mom to report it. An officer went to the location and arrested the male half for domestic violence.
Grand Theft
December 31 at 9:29 a.m., an officer responded to the report of a theft in the 800 block of East Huntington Dr. Surveillance footage shows a male white suspect using bolt cutters to break the coin dispenser at the drive-thru carwash. The suspect reached up into the machine and took over $1,000 worth of bills from the machine. The suspect was in a silver 2-door Chevrolet sedan with damage to the front. The investigation is continuing.
Tree Emergency
December 31 at 10:45 p.m., a caller reported a large tree on private property fell over and struck three parked vehicles and blocked the entire street in the 300 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and made contact with the owners of the tree and parked vehicles. Public works responded and began cutting the tree limbs to open the lanes of travel for Lime Ave. In addition to the major damage to the vehicles, the sidewalk was also uprooted in front of the residence.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 10:45 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Colorado called police to report a subject banging on her window. Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject and a computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 11:17 p.m., an officer responded to a call in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated subject who was attending the New Year’s Eve event in Old Town Monrovia. The officer determined the subject was very intoxicated and unable to care for himself. The subject was taken into custody, booked and held for a sobering period.
Battery Report
January 1 at 1:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Olive to a report of a fight in progress. Officers arrived and investigation revealed some type of altercation between an employee and a patron took place and it is alleged the patron was battered. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspects Arrested
January 1 at 3:36 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle in the 900 block of S. Myrtle commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the driver of the vehicle and upon contact noticed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication. Further investigation revealed the suspect was driving while intoxicated and he was arrested. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for being drunk in public.
Suspicious Circumstances
January 1 at 3:51 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Heather Heights Ct. called to report a male subject was attempting to gain access into her back yard. The subject was described as wearing all black with a large dark jacket. The resident turned on her yard lights and it scared the subject away. Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone. Officers located a bag on the resident’s property that contained burglary tools.
On January 1 at 11:32 a.m., officers responded back to a call from the same resident in the 300 block of Heather Heights regarding a suspicious subject. The subject knocked on the resident’s front door and asked for his tools back, he told the resident he was their neighbor from a nearby street. The subject became upset when the resident told the subject that the police had his tools. The subject quickly left and got into a white Toyota Yaris driven by a female and headed toward Scenic. Officers located the female driver in the 500 block of W. Lime and investigation revealed she had warrants. The female suspect was arrested. While fleeing the area the male subject dropped a backpack he was carrying. There appeared to be stolen property inside the backpack. The investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment