Monrovia Police: Someone Broke Into Old Monrovia Train Station; Citation for Shoplifting; Stolen Car Arrest; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 9-11. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 367 service events, resulting in 71 investigations.
Fight in Progress
January 9 at 1:43 p.m., officers responded to a possible fight in progress at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Duarte. The fight involved two male roommates, one of the roommates jumped out the rear apartment window when officers arrived and fled, but officers located him on Duarte Road. Paramedics were called for injuries the subject sustained from the fight with the roommate. Both subjects were uncooperative with the officers, but one agreed to leave the location.
Grand Theft Auto / Violation of Restraining Order / Possession of Access Card – Suspects Arrested
January 9 at 9:59 p.m., an officer ran a computer check on a vehicle and discovered it was a stolen vehicle. The officer followed the vehicle until assisting units could arrive and then a high-risk stop of the vehicle was conducted at Second and California in Arcadia. Two subjects were detained. Computer checks of both subjects revealed they had a domestic violence restraining order in place. The female subject was the protected party and the male was the restrained subject. Both subjects were arrested for the restraining order violation and the female driver was charged with grand theft auto and possession of someone else’s credit card.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 5:17 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision where a vehicle collided at the dead end of Peck, just south of the train station. The driver was not injured and was determined to be driving under the influence. The driver was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
January 10 at 7:16 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of Monroe Place. The victim parked his vehicle on the street around 3:00 a.m. When he returned to his vehicle later in the morning, he found the interior had been ransacked. A laptop computer and cell phone were taken from the trunk. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 12:02 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject detained by store loss prevention for shoplifting. The subject concealed merchandise in a tool bag and left the location without paying for the items. The subject was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Bicycle Theft
January 11 at 1:00 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of W. Central. The victim reported that the bicycle was stolen from an unlocked garage. The investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
January 11 at 2:50 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from the 600 block of W. Palm. The victim locked his bicycle to a palm tree in his front yard. When he returned, he found his bicycle was gone and the lock was on the grass. The investigation is continuing.
Trespass / Found Property
January 11 at 8:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible trespassing incident at the old Monrovia Train Station. It appears someone pried off a board and possibly made entry into the dwelling. Personal property was located and taken for safe keeping. The investigation is continuing.
