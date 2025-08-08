The bearproofing industry takes off in Monrovia

Greg Nichols (626-261-0568) has been in the middle of it. In the past three years, he said, he and his business partner have installed 17 bear-proof crawl space doors, starting on Norumbega.
These are not just a heavy grate, which do not provide much of a deterrent to strong bears, but are heavy hinged steel plates (or slide-out steel plates for confined spaces) with nothing they can get their claws around, no latches, no holes big enough that they can get their claws into.
And if you need to get a bear out from under your house, Nichols recommends a plain cheese pizza at each entry point.
I don’t mean to favor a single bear-proofer, by the way, so if you know others have them send me their contact information and I’ll add it here.
- Brad Haugaard
