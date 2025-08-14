New job center opens in Monrovia

City Council member Larry Spicer at the grand opening ceremony.
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has opened a new job office today at the Monrovia Community Adult School at 920 S. Mountain Avenue. The "America’s Job Center of California" affiliate "will connect Monrovia-area job seekers, students, and businesses to a full range of employment, training, and support services."
The job center and the Monrovia Community Adult School, which does job training, are working hand in hand, so if you are looking for a job, you can call Eric Pruitt at (626) 471-3052, or just visit the school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday or Wednesday, or from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday. More details on what America’s Job Center of California does here.
- Brad Haugaard
Does anyone know what type of careers Councilman Larry Spicer held after age 40? I know he served some time of his youth in the military. Being in this photo brings up his jobs once he quit serving. Thank you for any answers.ReplyDelete