Apollo, a sweet German Shepherd, looking for a calm home

Meet Apollo, a striking 4-year-old black German Shepherd at Pasadena Humane with a gentle soul and a heart of gold. Calm, mellow, and deeply affectionate, Apollo quickly charms everyone he meets with soft eyes and his sweet personality. According to his foster family, he’s great on leash, knows his basic commands, and loves showing off his skills for a treat – especially if that treat is chicken! While he can be a bit selective with other dogs, Apollo settles well with distance and patience. His favorite things include belly rubs, playful zoomies, fetch, and cuddling near your feet.
Apollo would thrive in a calm, loving home with people who understand his need for slow introductions and a bit of space from other dogs. He bonds quickly with humans, offering endless loyalty and affection in return. If you’re looking for a well-mannered, smart, and incredibly sweet companion, Apollo might just be for you. Come meet this amazing pup at Pasadena Humane – he's ready to find his forever home!
Pasadena Humane is participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters campaign; on Saturday, August 16 from 10am to 2pm, adoption fees will be waived for all available dogs, cats, and critters.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment