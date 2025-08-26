- Brad Haugaard
Nonprofits partner to provide food and other supplies to Valley residents
There will be a "Resource Rally" at Foothill Unity Center (790 W Chestnut) on Thursday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide food and essentials to 400 families in the San Gabriel Valley, with special focus on those affected by the Eaton Canyon fires. The rally is a partnership between Foothill Unity Center, the Popeyes Foundation, Feed the Children, and Reach Out America. Each family will receive 25 pounds of food, a 15 pound box of hygiene items, and additional products. The opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by drive-thru distribution. Speakers include Monrovia Mayor Becky Shevlin, School Superintendent Dr. Paula Hart Rodas, School Board President Rob Hammond, and others. For further information, text 703-2398.
Posted by Brad at 8/26/2025
