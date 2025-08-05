Pet adoption fees are being waved by Pasadena Humane during August

Pasadena Humane, which serves Monrovia, is participating in NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption campaign, running August 1–31. A special adoption event will be held Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all adoption fees waived for dogs, cats, and other critters. Sponsored by The Leonard & Robert Weintraub Family Foundation.
All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip, wellness exam, and care information. Preview animals at pasadenahumane.org/adopt. Regular adoption procedures apply. Licensing fees may be required depending on city of residence. A license is required for dogs over four months in most partner cities and for cats in Bradbury.
Pasadena Humane also benefits from the Clear The Shelters Fund. Donations accepted at ClearTheSheltersFund.org through August.
- Brad Haugaard
