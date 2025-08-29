City negotiating terms on four scattered properties in east Monrovia

The City of Monrovia is apparently negotiating to purchase an odd collection of properties scattered throughout northeast and southeast Monrovia, including a peculiar little triangular property with no apparent access. Terms are under discussion and the matter will be discussed by the City Council in closed session. The staff report makes no mention of why the city is interested in the properties. Staff report here.
An odd, triangular, 2,950 square foot vacant lot near Norumbega Drive, with no clear access. Details.
An industrial property at 1617 S. California Ave. Tax status: Defaulted. Details.
A vacant lot facing the north-south alley between California and South Canyon just north of E. Walnut. Tax status: Defaulted. Details.
An 800 square foot single family residence at 225 N. Shamrock Ave. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment