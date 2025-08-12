Ernest the Mastiff is a big love bug

Ernest is a handsome two-year-old brindle Mastiff at Pasadena Humane with a gentle soul and a heart full of love. He arrived at Pasadena Humane as a stray back in May and has been patiently waiting for the perfect family to come along ever since.
Despite his size, Grant is a big softie. He already knows a few basics like sit and shake, and he’s always eager to show off his tricks, especially if there’s a treat or praise involved. One of his favorite things is leaning in close for head scratches, and once you start, he’ll happily soak up every bit of affection.
Spend a little time with Ernest and it’s clear he’s more than just a good-looking pup; he’s a total love bug who’s ready to find a home where he can relax and be loved as the only dog in the household. In return, expect lots of love in return!
Pasadena Humane is participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters campaign; on Saturday, August 16 from 10am to 2pm, adoption fees will be waived for all available dogs, cats, and critters.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
