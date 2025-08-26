Adventure buddy - Affectionate but Bear needs a confident handler

Looking for a big adventure buddy? Meet Bear! This handsome 3-year-old chocolate Alaskan Malamute at Pasadena Humane is a true crowd favorite wherever he goes, and it’s easy to see why. Bear is a good-natured boy through and through whether strolling around the neighborhood or leaning in for belly rubs.
Bear is smart and eager to please! He already knows sit, down, touch, and will even shake with both his paws for a treat! While he’s generally calm, he’s a strong boy and can pull while on his leash, so he’ll do best with a confident handler to guide him. He takes time to warm up to new people, but once he trusts you, Bear shows his sweet and very affectionate side.
Because of his size and strength, Bear would thrive in a home with adults (or older kids) who can give him the consistency he needs. He'd love a quieter environment where he can be the star of the show. If you’re ready for a loyal boy to share in life’s adventures, Bear is waiting to meet you at Pasadena Humane! Come fall in love with this teddy bear today.
- Brad Haugaard
