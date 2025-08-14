News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Backpack with a gun and drugs found in backyard; Spree of catalytic converter thefts; Knife threat during theft; Etc.
During this period the Police Department handled 458 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 1:44 a.m., a security guard for a construction company at a worksite in the 100 block of W. Pomona reported a suspicious subject on the property. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto
August 7 at 6:04 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Colorado reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 7 at 11:22 a.m., an owner of a property in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported multiple electrical breakers were stolen from his property. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 7 at 1:27 p.m., a business owner in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported someone stole electrical breakers from the business' electrical panel. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
August 7 at 2:03 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Canyon and Chestnut. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties involved complained of pain.
Attempt Robbery
August 7 at 2:25 p.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported an attempted robbery. Officers arrived and discovered that the subject was attempting to flee the business without paying for food. He was confronted by a security guard and attempted to punch the guard and the subject was detained by security. Due to medical conditions and his level of intoxication the subject was transported to a medical facility for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 7 at 2:46 p.m., a business in the 100 block of E. Olive reported electrical breakers stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 7:28 p.m., an employee from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject was leaving the store with merchandise she did not pay for. Officers arrived and located the female subject nearby. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 12:03 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle an officer made contact with two subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for their arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
August 8 at 4:37 a.m., an alarm company reported an alarm activation at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found shattered glass and the interior ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 8 at 4:42 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding an alarm activation. Officers arrived and discovered the front glass door shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 8 at 12:02 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported his bank card lost and fraudulent transactions in his account. This investigation is continuing.
Found Firearm
August 8 at 3:21 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lime reported finding a backpack containing drugs and a loaded firearm in his backyard. Officers responded and took possession of the property. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 11:43 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw a subject in a park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 1:44 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of W. Duarte made contact with a subject. A computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 9 at 3:44 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Lime reported a catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
August 9 at 11:16 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Orange reported his e-bicycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 9 at 11:30 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Palm reported the catalytic converter from his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
August 9 at 11:52 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Ivy reported his garage was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 9 at 11:54 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of E. Lemon reported his vehicle’s catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 9 at 5:05 pm, a resident in the 500 block of Los Angeles reported the catalytic converter from his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 9 at 7:01 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Lime regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 10:58 p.m., a witness in the area of Huntington and Magnolia reported an erratic driver. Officers arrived and located the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 12:10 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia. Officers arrived and located the vehicle with an occupant inside. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 1:34 a.m., an officer patrolling in the 200 block of W. Huntington when they saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision
August 10 at 4:25 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. No injuries were reported.
Grand Theft
August 10 at 7:23 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject stole merchandise and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 11 at 9:47 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Encino reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
August 11 at 11:52 a.m., a relative of the owners to a residence in the 200 block of N. Ivy reported that sometime during the night, someone broke into the detached garage and stole tools. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 11 at 2:53 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a possible robbery. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the subject grabbed merchandise, held a closed pocket knife, and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 11 at 2:54 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on August 8. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 11 at 3:30 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check on her son in the 1000 block of S. Ivy. He told her he wanted to harm himself. Officers were able to locate him and made contact with him. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Assault
August 11 at 6:21 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of Monterey reported he was assaulted by a known subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. The victim did not desire prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 12 at 2:18 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vandalism in progress in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. A suspect was identified, arrested, and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 6:50 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported her husband had assaulted her. Officers arrived and made contact with the caller and the husband. An investigation revealed the caller was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Bear
August 12 at 7:29 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of May reported a bear was in their garage. Officers arrived, but the bear was gone by the time officers arrived.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 8:10 p.m., a caller in the area of California and Central reported her son was driving and possibly under the influence. Officers arrived and located the son inside a vehicle. He displayed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation confirmed that he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 2:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a suspicious subject. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was seen with drug paraphernalia in his hand and when he saw officers he fled on foot. He was located and apprehended. He was found to also be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 13 at 6:14 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower from Duarte. Officers arrived and discovered that one of the vehicles fled after colliding with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
August 13 at 11:53 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a fight between a male and female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation determined the female subject was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
