Historic Aztec Hotel for sale for $15 million

The historic Aztec Hotel at the corner of Foothill and Magnolia is up for sale, as of July 31. The asking price is $15 million. The listing says the 44‑room hotel with retail frontage units generates about $6,000 revenue per month and adds that it "is in need of some attention..." Details.

- Brad Haugaard
  1. AnonymousAugust 7, 2025 at 5:30 PM

    As cool as having that property would be it’s nowhere near that price from an investment standpoint. Doesn’t generate enough in income to support that kind of valuation and being a historical property you are limited in what you can do.

