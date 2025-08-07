Historic Aztec Hotel for sale for $15 million

The historic Aztec Hotel at the corner of Foothill and Magnolia is up for sale, as of July 31. The asking price is $15 million. The listing says the 44‑room hotel with retail frontage units generates about $6,000 revenue per month and adds that it "is in need of some attention..." Details
.
- Brad Haugaard
As cool as having that property would be it’s nowhere near that price from an investment standpoint. Doesn’t generate enough in income to support that kind of valuation and being a historical property you are limited in what you can do.ReplyDelete