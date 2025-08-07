News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X / RSS
Monrovia Police: Burglar bear breaks into home; Juveniles carry dagger, drugs; Catalytic converters stolen; Cops apply tourniquet to bleeding man; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 30 – August 6. - Brad Haugaard]During this period the Police Department handled 562 service events, resulting in 100 investigations.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 30 at 4:13 a.m. – A victim in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported that a knife was being pointed at her. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. An investigation revealed she was physically battered by her partner. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 30 at 7:58 a.m. – A traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported.
Mental Evaluation
July 30 at 3:11 p.m. – A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Norumbega. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined she was unable to care for herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
July 30 at 3:42 p.m. – An employee from a store in the 2600 block reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
July 30 at 4:46 p.m. – A resident in the 100 block of W. Central walked into the MPD lobby to report her ex-boyfriend was in violation of a restraining order. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspects Arrested
July 30 at 6:14 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Madison regarding a group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation. Officers arrived and made contact with the juveniles and parents. All juveniles were arrested, cited, and released to their parents.
Grand Theft
July 31 at 6:50 a.m. – A theft was reported in a business in the 1800 block of S. Shamrock. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 2:00 p.m. – A caller in the 200 block of Fig reported a trespasser. Officers arrived, located two subjects, and made contact with them. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
July 31 at 3:28 p.m. – A shoplifting was reported in a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense / Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
July 31 at 6:53 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to the area of Monterey and Olive regarding four male juveniles stealing packages. Officers arrived and located the subjects nearby. One juvenile was found in possession of an open alcoholic beverage and drug paraphernalia. A second juvenile was carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. The other two juveniles were identified and released to guardians. One package theft victim declined prosecution. The first and second juveniles were arrested.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 7:07 p.m. – A caller in the 800 block of W. Olive requested a welfare check on a male subject in a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 3:57 a.m. – An officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the area of Myrtle and Longden for a vehicle code violation. A computer search revealed the subject had two warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 1 at 9:03 a.m. – An employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Fight
August 1 at 4:06 p.m. – A fight was reported in the 3300 block of S. Peck. The parties involved were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 1 at 4:11 p.m. – A victim in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported his e-bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 12:15 a.m. – Officers patrolling the 500 block of W. Colorado saw a vehicle driving recklessly. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 9:51 a.m. – An officer patrolling the 200 block of W. Evergreen saw a male subject jumping over a wall into a vacant property. The officer made contact with the subject, who was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, and a computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
August 2 at 3:58 p.m. – A resident in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported a male subject broke a window to a neighbor’s apartment and was attempting to make entry. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Domestic Violence
August 2 at 11:55 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Alta Vista regarding a domestic violence incident. The victim reported she was involved in an argument with her husband and it turned physical. He was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 12:29 a.m. – Officers responded to a vacant residence in the 200 block of E. Fig after a caller reported hearing noises coming from the property and saw a bicycle near a gate. Officers arrived and located a subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 9:22 a.m. – A caller in the 800 block of Oceanview reported a juvenile punched another juvenile resident multiple times. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
August 3 at 11:05 a.m. – A caller in the area of Foothill and Mayflower reported a male subject walking in traffic. Officers arrived, located the subject, and observed he appeared confused. He was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Medical Assist
August 3 at 11:29 a.m. – Officers responded to the 900 block of S. 5th regarding a male subject who accidentally cut his arm with a knife and was losing consciousness. Officers arrived and placed a tourniquet on his arm, which stopped the bleeding. MFD arrived shortly after.
Burglary
August 3 at 12:17 p.m. – A business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 1:47 p.m. – A caller in the 300 block of W. Colorado reported two suspicious subjects near a vacant property. Officers arrived and made contact with a female and male subject. The male subject had no connection to the female subject. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and a computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 8:12 p.m. – A disturbance was reported in the area of Alta Vista and Palm. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female subject who was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
August 3 at 9:26 p.m. – While patrolling the 1200 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw graffiti on a wall. Graffiti removal service was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Bear
August 4 at 1:02 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Norumbega regarding a bear inside a residence. The bear made entry into the home via a crawl space and went inside the basement. The residents waited outside while the officers opened doors for the bear to leave the home. The bear exited the home a short time later and retreated to the woods.
Suspicious Persons
August 4 at 1:51 p.m. – A caller in the 900 block of Monterey reported suspicious persons. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects, who were displaying symptoms of a drug overdose. The officers administered Narcan to the subjects. MFD responded, and the subjects were transported to the hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 12:06 a.m. – An officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in a park after hours. The officer made contact with the subject, and a computer search revealed he had three warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft
August 5 at 4:35 a.m. – A caller in the area of Lime and Magnolia reported suspicious activity. Officers arrived and discovered a vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 5 at 6:06 a.m. – Two victims in the 300 block of W. Lime reported their catalytic converters stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspects Arrested
August 5 at 4:16 p.m. – A theft was reported in a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and located three subjects exiting the store with stolen property. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
August 5 at 11:43 p.m. – Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a female subject refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Commercial Burglary
August 6 at 3:13 p.m. – An employee from a business in the 500 block of S. Mountain called to report a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 6 at 2:38 p.m. – A business in the area of Ivy and Walnut reported wire stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 6:19 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Duarte regarding a subject trespassing into a vacant apartment. Officers arrived and located a female subject who was refusing to leave. She was arrested.
Theft
August 6 at 8:11 p.m. – A loss prevention officer for a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 8/07/2025
