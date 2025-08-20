Heat warning for San Gabriel Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Saturday for the San Gabriel Valley. Temperatures expected between 95 and 110 degrees. High risk of heat illness, especially for children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and people active outdoors. Stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure, check on vulnerable neighbors, and never leave children or pets in vehicles. Limit strenuous outdoor activity.Monrovia school superintendent Paula Hart Rodas recommends students stay hydrated by bringing reusable water bottles, wear light-colored loose clothing, and notify staff if feeling overheated or unwell. Parents should make sure children drink water before school and carry a bottle, talk with them about heat safety, and adjust after-school activities to limit outdoor exposure during peak heat. Sunscreen, hats, umbrellas, and light clothing are also recommended.
