Monrovia Police: Attempted RV theft; Husband strangles wife, flees; Suspect injures self in custody; DUI suspect crashes into cars; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 359 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Missing Person
August 14 at 12:15 a.m., a husband in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported his wife missing. She was located later in the day.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 1:00 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a male subject banging on doors and windows. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
August 14 at 4:34 a.m., a passerby in the 100 block of W. Cherry reported a vehicle that looked suspicious. Officers arrived and made contact with the owner of the vehicle who reported his vehicle had been burglarized and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto
August 14 at 12:34 p.m. – A victim in the 3100 block of S. Peck reported that an unknown subject attempted to steal his RV. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 14 at 11:16 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported his parked vehicle was struck. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 14 at 11:19 p.m., while patrolling the area of Live Oak and Mayflower an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto
August 15 at 7:08 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Magnolia reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 15 at 10:22 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported that someone vandalized his parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 15 at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to a facility in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a violent resident. Officers arrived and determined the resident was a danger to others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 15 at 5:24 p.m., a collision between an electric scooter and a vehicle was reported in the area of Myrtle and Spanner. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the person on the scooter suffered injuries and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 7:02 p.m., a suspicious subject was reported in the 100 block of W. Scenic. Officers arrived, located the subject, and made contact with him. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 10:09 p.m., while patrolling the area of Cherry and Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
August 16 at 7:11 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject with a child screaming for help. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. An investigation revealed the subject’s husband who she has a restraining order against, strangled her, stole her purse and fled. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 7:49 a.m., a trespasser was reported in the 400 block of E. Walnut. Officers arrived, located the subject and made contact with her. A computer search revealed she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
August 16 at 10:04 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported a male and female subject arguing. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. The male subject was determined to be a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for observation.
Drug Activity / Vandalism / Mental Evaluation
August 16 at 2:12 p.m., a suspicious subject was reported in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody. As he was being transported to the MPD jail he hit his head against the interior of the vehicle and kicked the door multiple times, while in standard safety restraints. This resulted in self-sustained injuries and damage to the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft
August 16 at 2:45 p.m., a victim in the 1800 block of Peck reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 16 at 7:38 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Linwood regarding a family disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a physical altercation took place between two brothers. The brother that instigated the altercation left the location prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 16 at 7:52 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bus was reported in the area of Huntington and Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the passengers on the bus complained of pain, but refused to be transported to the hospital.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 9:38 p.m., a brother from an incident that occurred hours prior returned to the 600 block of Linwood to retrieve his parked vehicle. He entered his vehicle, moved it, and began an argument with his victim brother again. Officers arrived and made contact with the brother in the vehicle. An investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 10:23 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of E. Foothill an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 3:48 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and determined the suspect vehicle collided with several parked vehicles and fled. Officers located the suspect vehicle a short distance away, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation resulted that the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
August 17 at 10:00 a.m., a caller in an establishment in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject throwing items at patrons. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
August 17 at 4:02 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Lemon reported her vehicle’s spare tire stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
August 17 at 4:06 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 1800 block of 8th . Officers arrived and discovered that the suspect entered through a rear door, ransacked the home and took property. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 4:10 p.m., an officer in the 600 block of W. Huntington saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation, a traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 17 at 10:23 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. The investigation revealed the suspect vehicle was driving erratically in a parking lot and struck a bench and a parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 18 at 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a fight involving four individuals. Officers arrived and detained two parties. One male subject had injuries to his face and received treatment at the scene. He was uncooperative and did not want to press charges.
Petty Theft
August 18 at 6:56 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Cloverleaf reported that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 7:17 a.m., while patrolling the area of Evergreen and Magnolia officers made contact with a male subject in the area. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 7:44 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and made contact with a husband and wife who had been involved in a physical altercation. An investigation revealed the husband was the aggressor. The wife was transported to a hospital for treatment. The husband was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 18 at 8:00 a.m., a broken window was reported in a building in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Evidence was located and the investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 18 at 9:46 a.m., as officers were investigating a separate vandalism incident, they saw a subject damage a tree. A computer search revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arreste4d and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 18 at 9:52 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Palm reported his catalytic converter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Lost / Stolen Plate
August 18 at 2:02 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report the license plate of his motorcycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 18 at 3:35 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of E. Olive. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 18 at 4:37 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 1200 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 18 at 5:03 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Central reported her identity had been falsely used to open an account out of state. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 11:42 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle in violation of a parking code. Two occupants were located inside the vehicle. Officers made contact and a computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 19 at 6:54 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of S. Fifth reported his catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 19 at 8:17 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area Mayflower and Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. A passenger complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
Petty Theft
August 19 at 4:23 p.m., an employee from a store in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a theft in progress. An investigation revealed merchandise was taken and the suspect fled. This investigation is continuing.
