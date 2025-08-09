News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

First Presbyterian Church being renamed to Monrovia Community Church


First Presbyterian Church of Monrovia, at the corner of Foothill and Myrtle, has announced that it is "replanting" itself with a new name - Monrovia Community Church, starting Sept. 14.

An announcement on its website (here) says,

First Presbyterian Church of Monrovia is "replanting" as Monrovia Community Church on September 14, 2025. We invite you to join us in August for our worship gathering on Sundays @ 10:30 am. We are an intergenerational faith community making flourishing disciples of Jesus Christ.

- Brad Haugaard
