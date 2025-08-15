Buffy Bullis receives national award for leading city's recovery effort after critical data loss

Monrovia's Administrative Services Director Buffy Bullis has received the Government Finance Officer's Association’s Recognition for Outstanding Public Service for leading the city’s finance team through recovery after a catastrophic IT failure in 2024. Despite the loss of over three years of critical data, Bullis ensured payroll continuity, rebuilt financial systems, and supported residents, earning this national recognition for resilience and leadership.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment