Comments by Mayor Shevlin on recent ICE raid at Home Depot

"I do want to make a few comments regarding the recent ICE Enforcement that took place at the Home Depot here in Monrovia last Thursday morning that resulted in the tragic and unnecessary death of 52 year old Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Valdez. My intent here is to not debate the many “what ifs or whys”; bottom line, in my humble opinion, this outcome is far more than tragic, it is a telling and sad commentary on our ongoing failure as a Nation to not come together to humanely address the topic of immigration. I believe we can all agree that we want violent criminals removed from our streets, but not at the expense of public safety and unnecessary death. I believe Monrovia can be very proud of its City Council and staff and for their ongoing dedicated care and compassion for the community.
"Council has requested a briefing relating to the pending litigation (Perdomo, et al. v. Noem, et al.), the enforcement of the Federal Temporary Restraining Order, and any other related actions and their significance and resulting effects on Monrovia as well as possible options; hopefully available for comment at our next Council meeting..."
- Brad Haugaard
