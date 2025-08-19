Sweet Praise - a gentle senior dog with an odd idea about napkins

Meet Praise – she is an 11-year-old German Shepherd with a heart as sweet as her name. She may have come to Pasadena Humane a little stressed and confused, but this gentle senior has blossomed into a loving companion who adores being near her people – whether that’s sharing the same room or keeping watch from a cozy spot nearby.
Praise loves pets, nuzzling, and belly rubs. According to her foster family, she has a cute habit of using your leg as a napkin after a drink of water, and her happy trot with her ball in her mouth will melt your heart. Calm and well-mannered, Praise is happiest simply being a part of the family.
She’s a loyal, affectionate dog who’s ready to spend her golden years with someone who will cherish her just as much as she’ll adore them. Come meet this special girl and see why she’s the perfect companion to adopt today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
