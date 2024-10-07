News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
Toddler STEAM Activities at Library, Oct. 11
Toddlers explore STEAM subjects through hands-on activities. Ages 2 to 5. Registration required,
here
. One seat left. Friday, Oct. 11, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Library Story Room. Contact Josh at 256-8274 for details.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/07/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment