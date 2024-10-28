News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, Nov. 1
"Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?" event at the Library's Community Room on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Teens and adults test their knowledge with fifth-grade questions. Register
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
10/28/2024
