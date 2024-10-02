The Forgotten Northwest Corner of Monrovia

Did you know there is a part of Monrovia that is only accessible by road if you drive through two other cities?
Here it is. It is just a twist in the Chantry Flat Road that cuts through a corner of Monrovia. You have to go through Arcadia and Sierra Madre to get to it. It appears that in laying out Monrovia’s northern boundary someone just took a ruler and drew a straight line, ignoring the geography.
The red dotted line shows the northwest corner of Monrovia.
And what does it look like? There is an almost vertical embankment on either side of the road. Not much there, but as Chantry Flat Road just opened up again today, here are a couple pictures…
