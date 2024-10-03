Monrovia Police: Drunk Flips Car; Drunk With Hammer; Attack With Boiling Water; Bear Under House; Suspected Robber Arrested; Woman With Brick Vs. Cars; Flasher Arrested; Etc.

Vehicle Burglary
September 26 at 7:17 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Kruse reported vehicles with broken windows at the location. The officer arrived and saw 3 vehicles with broken front passenger windows. He looked inside and noticed the glove box on each of them was ransacked. Items were taken from the vehicles. This Investigation is continuing...
Missing Located
September 26 at 8:43 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Foothill, reported a female at the location out front who was passed out on the stairs. A computer check revealed she was reported missing out of Arcadia. The husband was notified and picked her up.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 11:42 a.m., a Detective was notified by Monterey Park Police that a suspect he placed a WANT in the system for had been arrested. The Detective was dispatched to Monterey Park. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail.
Fraud
September 26 at 12:37 p.m., an officer responded to an Adult Protective Services referral in the 100 block of Lincoln. The officer went to the location to speak with the victim regarding his bank account. The victim told the officer he reported to the bank that someone made two unauthorized transactions on his account. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 27 at 8:17 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of Kruse reported that his vehicle was broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 12:15 p.m., a caller reported a female was hanging on the railroad crossing signal in the area of Mayflower and Evergreen. Officers responded and determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision Non-Injury
September 27 at 6:34 p.m., a driver of a sedan backed into a vehicle in the 100 block of E. Walnut causing substantial damage. The party at fault had an expired license and no insurance. The party at fault was cited for the vehicle code violations.
Traffic Collision Non-Injury
September 27 at 8:20 p.m. officers responded to the area of Myrtle and Evergreen where two vehicles were traveling south on Myrtle following one another. The first vehicle slammed on the brakes causing a rear-end collision. The driver was cited for the vehicle code violation.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 9:22 p.m., a worker in the 900 block of E. Huntington called to report a battery. A female tenant had walked by the worker and elbowed her in the arm, causing redness and pain. Officers reviewed a videotape that supported the worker's claim. A private person's arrest was completed, but due to the suspect's claim of being pregnant, she was cited and released in the field.
Traffic Collision Injury / Driving Under the Influence
September 27 at 10:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west in the 700 block of W. Foothill swerved and collided into several parked cars along the north curb. The vehicle then flipped onto its side blocking both westbound lanes on Foothill. Officers and the Monrovia Fire Department arrived and found the driver intoxicated and suffering from an injured hand. The driver was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital and officers obtained a blood sample for future filling.
Municipal Code Violation
September 28 at 2:21 p.m., an officer observed a male subject loitering at a shopping center in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The officer observed the subject drinking an alcoholic beverage in public. The subject was positively identified and issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 28 at 2:33 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another in the intersection of Duarte and Alta Vista. One of the drivers was complaining of shoulder pain, paramedics responded and treated her at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence / Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 8:27 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported a female adult had just left a bar intoxicated and drove away with her 10-month-old baby in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and observed the driver commit several moving violations. The officers conducted a traffic stop. The driver was contacted, and the officer confirmed the 10-month-old baby was in the vehicle and was not properly restrained in a car seat. The driver exhibited objective signs of intoxication and an investigation ensued. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and after failed attempts to provide a breath sample, the officer wrote a search warrant and obtained a blood sample. The child was released in the field to the grandmother. DCFS was later notified.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 1:34 a.m. officers were patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain when they noticed a vehicle oddly parked in front of Monrovia City Works. They pulled over to investigate and found a male adult passing out behind the wheel. It appeared the subject was trying to throw away E-waste, which was just stacked outside his vehicle's door. The subject was woken up and officers asked for his identification. The subject then started to conceal his actions to hide what appeared to be narcotics laying on the seat and console. Officers stopped his actions and detained him outside his vehicle. Officers located a good amount of substance resembling fentanyl. The subject was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 1:46 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle in the 600 block of Royal Oaks exiting a driveway to a bar at an unsafe speed. The vehicle then tried to accelerate away from the officer who was following him. After observing several violations, the officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver stated he did come from a bar but had no alcoholic drinks. The officer saw otherwise and asked the driver to perform SFST. The driver refused all tests. He was arrested.
Domestic Violence
September 29 at 9:28 a.m., a male subject reported that during his child custody exchange in the 800 block of W. Foothill, the wife interfered with him buckling his child in the car seat by hitting the subject’s elbow. About 4 hours later, the wife came in to report that during the exchange, the husband shut the car door on her arm and she wanted to file a report.
Missing Located
September 29 at 4:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Ivy, a caller stated she had a subject at her house who had been reported missing. Officers arrived and located the juvenile who had been reported the day before as a runaway. He was taken to the station and removed from the missing persons system.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
September 29 at 5:22 p.m., officers were in the 1600 block of S. Mountain for an unrelated call when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. The steering column had been tampered with. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. It was recovered and removed from the system.
Mental Evaluation
September 29 at 7:54 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Encino reported that her brother was intoxicated, armed with a hammer, and yelling at himself. Upon arrival officers determined the subject was a danger to himself and others. The subject was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 11:54 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Los Angeles reported that two of her family members were involved in a physical altercation at the residence. Officers responded and discovered that the suspect threw a pot of boiling water at the victim during a fight in the kitchen, causing burns on the victim. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
September 30 at 6:24 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Olive called to report his stolen vehicle. His 2001 Chevrolet truck was stolen from the street between 5:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. There were no witnesses or clues. The vehicle was listed as stolen.
Bear
September 30 at 7:46 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Myrtle called to report a bear was underneath his residence in the crawl space. Fish and game was notified and said they would contact the homeowner. As of now, the bear was left alone.
Missing Located
September 30 at 9:12 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a returned missing person. The mother called to report her daughter had returned to the complex where they live. The mother was about an hour away from the location, the officers brought the daughter to the station where she waited for mom who later arrived and took custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 30 at 9:48 a.m., a business owner in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report someone had broken into the business during the night. Officers arrived and saw that the front window had been shattered. The owner said he was missing cash and a bluetooth speaker. This investigation is continuing...
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 11:31 a.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a robbery. A suspect entered the location with a duffel bag and started selecting some items and concealing them in the bag. The loss prevention officer was watching this on surveillance footage. The suspect continued to select items and the loss prevention officer confronted him in the store. The suspect dropped the duffel bag and pushed the loss prevention officer. He picked up the bag and walked out of the store. As he was walking out, he pushed him one more time. Officers located the suspect, detained him and recovered the merchandise. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
September 30 at 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a business located in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting that just occurred. A female subject stole a $100 tool kit and fled in her vehicle without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.
Unlicensed Driver
October 1 at 8:08 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a driving violation in the area of May and Parker. When he contacted the driver, she admitted to not having a license. She was issued a citation and the car was released to a licensed driver.
Mental Evaluation
October 1 at 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 400 block of W. Colorado regarding a female that was yelling. The female had a brick in her hand and was threatening to throw it at vehicles. When officers arrived, she had thrown the brick and broke a mirror on a vehicle. She also made comments that referenced her harming herself. She was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
October 1 at 3:23 p.m., an employee in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report two stolen vehicles. The vehicles were rented but had not been returned. The officer took a report for both vehicles.
Grand Theft
October 1 at 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a theft report in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim reported that while he was working out at a gym, he put his personal items in a locker. When he came back, the locker was open and he was missing his cell phone, his hearing aids, and other personal miscellaneous belongings.
Vandalism
October 2 at 12:03 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hurstview regarding a domestic disturbance. The reporting party stated that her son vandalized her daughter's bedroom. She desired prosecution, a verified complaint request will be submitted.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 2 at 10:02 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. A vehicle was traveling south in the parking lot and made a left turn but didn't see the pedestrian in the walkway. The vehicle struck the pedestrian’s left leg causing the pedestrian pain. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
October 2 at 11:08 a.m., an employee of the City of Arcadia reported a vehicle burglary in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. He went to Home Depot and parked the work truck in the parking lot. When he came out, a pad lock was broken and approximately $1500 in power tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure
October 2 at 11:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding an indecent exposure. A couple was walking towards Panda Express when they saw a male leaning up against the wall, he dropped his pants and underwear and exposed himself to the couple. The suspect stared at the female and the male took a photograph for evidence. The officers located the suspect a short distance away, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft / Fraud
October 2 at 12:17 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Oakglade called to report a suspect who stole mail from the mailbox at the location. The resident was notified that charges were made on his Amex card and the locations were in the city. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Purse / Fraud
October 2 at 1:25 p.m., a caller reported a theft that occurred the day before in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim stated that while she was shopping, someone reached in her purse and stole her wallet. She said the suspect(s) had used her debit and credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 2 at 3:39 p.m., an accident was reported in the intersection of Alta Vista and Colorado. The bicyclist was traveling on the wrong side of the roadway and struck the left front portion of the vehicle causing injury to both himself and the vehicle. The bicyclist had visible scrapes and complaints of pain. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Warrant Arrest
October 2 at 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Colorado regarding a disturbing subject. The reporting party stated her ex-boyfriend was in the alley and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
