Monrovia Police: Car vs. Pedestrian; Vehicle Hit and Run ... Run Part On Foot; Car Crashes Into Tree; Etc.

Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 9:25 a.m., a female subject walked in the MPD lobby to turn herself in. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
October 3 at 9:25 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 2600 block of S. California. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. It was determined that she was a danger to herself and others. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Theft
October 3 at 11:27 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft in a store. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who reported that money was stolen from her purse while shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 4 at 12:33 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower and Palm. Officers and paramedics arrived and discovered an occupant suffering from injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 4 at 1:46 p.m., a caller in the area of Mayflower and Diamond reported a traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers and paramedics arrived and discovered the pedestrian suffering from injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
October 4 at 8:02 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Encinitas reported two suspicious male subjects running out of a neighbor’s home. Officers arrived and found that the home's rear door was forced open. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 11:49 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Foothill and Canyon saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 5 at 7:07 p.m., a victim in a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that someone stole money from her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
October 5 at 8:27 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported that someone burglarized her vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot. Officers responded and were able to locate some of the stolen property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 5 at 9:23 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Evergreen were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was located and stored. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 10:54 p.m., a passerby in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported that a vehicle collided with several parked vehicles. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the driver, but the driver fled on foot. He was detained a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 1:03 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Esplanade saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Pursuit / Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 2:57 a.m., while patrolling the area of Evergreen and Mountain an officer saw a driver commit a vehicle code violation. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated minutes later when the driver decided to yield and exit the vehicle. An investigation determined the driver was a convicted felon and found to be in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
October 7 at 5:08 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Huntington reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 10:42 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of W. Pomona an officer saw a vehicle parked illegally along a red curb. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A computer check revealed the driver was on probation for illegal possession of a firearm. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a handgun and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 1:26 a.m., several witnesses in the 100 block of S. Mountain reported a solo vehicle collided. Officers arrived and determined the vehicle hit a large tree in the front yard of a residence. Officers made contact with the driver who displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. The driver became verbally aggressive and spat on an officer. He was transported to a hospital for a medical clearance and ultimately arrested and transported to the MPD jail.
Mental Evaluation
October 8 at 1:19 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of Valley View reported an intoxicated female subject saying she wanted to harm herself. Officers arrived and made contact with her. Officers determined that she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Tampering
October 8 at 7:47 p.m., a caller in the 100 S. Mountain reported someone had been tampered with his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 9 at 3:31 a.m., a passerby in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported seeing broken windows to the front of a business. Officers responded and confirmed someone had broken the front glass to gain entry into the store. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 9 at 10:09 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Primrose reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 9 at 10:52 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported her purse was stolen while shopping in a store. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 9 at 3:25 p.m., several callers in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a vehicle crashed into a building. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver. No injuries were reported. The driver was transported to a hospital for medical attention. This investigation is continuing.
