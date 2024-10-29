Independent Touchdown Can't Wait for Football Season

Touchdown is a beautiful, playful and outgoing tortie. She’s three years old and cannot wait to watch football games with you!
This sweet girl plays like a linebacker - not a lot of finesse, but a ton of enthusiasm! She happily kicks and bats her toys around, chasing after them to pounce on like she’s tackling the quarterback.
Touchdown is an independent big personality. She's not particularly cuddly or a lap cat. She prefers initiating contact and will tell you when she’s had enough. She’s happy enough to climb into your lap when she wants a nap, but only when it’s convenient for her.
She loves treats, and that is one of the best ways to win her over. She loves crunchy treats and will show off all her football skills to get one!
If an athletic, smart, and food motivated girl will help complete your family’s roster, come meet Touchdown today!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
