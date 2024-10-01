News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Sweet, Low-Maintenance River Looking for a Nice Home
River is a calm and gentle 3-year-old Husky who’s looking for a loving home. River’s demeanor is easygoing and relaxed, making him a great fit for a family looking for a sweet, low-maintenance companion. He’s well-behaved on the leash and enjoys leisurely walks where he can explore the world around him at his own pace.
River is consistently gentle and polite. He knows basic cues like sit and down and responds well to treats, taking them gently from hands. While he’s not overly interested in toys, he enjoys enrichment activities and gentle pets, especially scritches to his chest.
River is a social boy who enjoys meeting new people, including children, and is very tolerant of handling. He rarely barks, preferring to calmly observe the world around him.
River’s calm nature and affectionate personality make him a wonderful companion for someone seeking a gentle, loving dog.
River and all other pets at Pasadena Humane will have their adoption fees waived on Saturday, October 12!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
