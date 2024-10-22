News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: The First Monrovia Days Parade

1892, the first Monrovia Day Parade on the city's sixth anniversary. Looking north on Myrtle from Colorado. The flag is ceremonial (the number of stars do not represent the number of states in the Union.) The building second from left was moved from S. Ivy across from the current location of City Hall to Myrtle c. 1890. On left is the Cornes & Slosson Livery Stable, the Banning Block and in the far distance the Granite Bank Building. On the right is the Harper Block, the Monrovia Hotel and the Keefer (Barnes & Baxter) building. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

