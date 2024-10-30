News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Free Harvest Festival Oct. 31 at Calvary Chapel Monrovia

There will be a free Halloween alternative for families in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel Monrovia, at the corner of Myrtle and Cherry, from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 31.

- Brad Haugaard 

