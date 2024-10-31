Monrovia Police: Drunk Woman Chases Bystanders; No Crime, No Hostage; DUI Driver Crashes with Child Onboard; Screaming Outside Restaurant; Theft From Gym Locker; Etc.

Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 2:10 a.m., a business in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported a female subject assaulted an employee and fled in a vehicle. While officers were on their way to the business, they located the female subject. She was positively identified. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 24 at 10:51 a.m., a victim called from a business in the 1800 block of California to report that his trailer loaded with equipment was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
October 24 at 12:27 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report that someone had attempted to steal his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
October 24 at 1:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of W. Foothill regarding an assault. Officers arrived and determined that the suspect pushed the victim and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 24 at 4:18 p.m., a victim in a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported her wallet was stolen from her shopping cart and was later used at a store in Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 24 at 8:12 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Primrose and Evergreen when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen days prior. The vehicle was removed from the stolen vehicle system and returned to the registered owner. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 11:05 p.m., a passerby in the 400 block of W. Olive reported that she saw someone looking through a window of a residence. Officers arrived and made contact with a subject who matched the description given by the witness. The subject displayed symptoms of intoxication and refused to comply with the officer's instructions. The suspect was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Located
October 25 at 12:18 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Colorado reported that her daughter, who was reported missing five days ago, had returned home.
Grand Theft Auto Attempt / Warrant Arrest / Possession – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 5:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 5th and Huntington regarding two subjects standing next to a vehicle with a broken window. Officers arrived, but the subjects were gone. Officers made contact with two subjects nearby and an investigation revealed one subject was reported missing and the other subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a concealed dagger. A computer search revealed one subject had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
October 25 at 8:40 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Fano. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 25 at 2:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Pomona regarding a disturbing subject. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. An investigation revealed the ex-husband came to her house, was arguing and refusing to leave. When the police were called, the ex-husband vandalized the victim's vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 6:14 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject screaming outside a restaurant. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. An investigation determined he was heavily intoxicated and was in possession of several open containers of alcoholic beverages. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 25 at 6:39 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Ivy and Olive. One driver complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 7:27 p.m., a battery was reported in the 100 block of Los Angeles. Officers arrived and determined that the victim was slapped by the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 10:42 p.m., officers approached two individuals in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle who were in the park after hours, in violation of a Monrovia Municipal Code. A search of one individual revealed drug paraphernalia. The subject was identified and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and for being in the park after hours.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 2:36 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 9:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Colorado regarding a subject yelling. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be highly intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 11:25 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Lemon reported a fight between a male and female subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. The male subject had visible injuries. An investigation determined the female subject was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
October 26 at 12:17 p.m., a security guard from a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a possible vehicle burglary. An officer arrived and confirmed that the vehicle had been forcibly broken into. The registered owner was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Theft Person
October 26 at 12:56 p.m., a victim in a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that her wallet was stolen from her purse while one of the suspected distracted her with a conversation. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 1:25 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Almond called to report that her daughter was at her home and refusing to leave, in violation of a court order. Officers arrived and made contact with the daughter. A computer search confirmed the court order and revealed that she had several bench warrants. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
October 26 at 2:45 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a grand theft that had occurred several day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 7:05 p.m., Sierra Madre PD officers assisted with a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of N. Mountain. MPD officers arrived to take over the investigation and determined the subject was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
October 26 at 7:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm in the 700 block of Norumbega. When officer arrived they noticed the rear sliding glass window was shattered. Officer cleared the residence and did not find anyone inside. The residence was ransacked and it was unknown what was taken at the time. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 9:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and located two subjects that matched the description. Both subjects were heavily intoxicated and argumentative. The subjects were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
October 27 at 6:41 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Olive called to report that she'd gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he broke two of her home windows before leaving. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 27 at 8:25 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of S. Myrtle called to report his electric bicycle was stolen. The electric bicycle was tracked and recovered. The bicycle was returned to the owner. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 27 at 9:12 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia called to report that her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision / Child Endangerment – Suspect
Arrested
October 27 at 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Central regarding a vehicle collision with a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication and a juvenile passenger was located. No injuries were reported. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 10:47 p.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 900 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the caller had a restraining order against the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 28 at 8:53 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Duarte. One of the parties complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 1:01 p.m., callers in the 100 block of W. Olive reported a female subject in the area chasing people. Several people ran into a business for shelter. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. An investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 28 at 2:39 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved who had visible injuries and were complaining of pain. The parties refused to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 4:48 p.m., a caller in the area of Foothill and Madison reported a vehicle swerving. An officer arrived, located the vehicle and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 28 at 6:39 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in a parking lot in the 200 block of W. Huntington. No injuries were reported.
Vandalism
October 29 at 1:01 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported that someone smashed the rear window to his vehicle. No entry was made and nothing was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 29 at 7:08 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Tenth walked outside his apartment to go to work and discovered his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 29 at 10:31 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Ivy and Walnut saw a traffic collision. One of the parties involved complained of pain and was treated on scene by paramedics.
Critical Missing Adult Located
October 29 at 12:11 p.m., a husband walked into the MPD lobby to report his wife missing, due to the woman’s age and medical issues a Silver Alert was initiated by CHP. After receiving the alert an observant citizen saw her and notified us. She was reunited with her family.
Grand Theft
October 29 at 1:20 p.m., a victim in a gym in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported his locker was broken into and car keys were taken. The victim’s vehicle was also broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 29 at 6:15 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of Mountain reported that someone used her name to purchase a vehicle in 2021. She recently learned about this when she received a letter from the DMV. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 30 at 8:28 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Lemon and Magnolia. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties involved was transported to a hospital for treatment, the other was treated at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 30 at 8:55 a.m., a juvenile pedestrian was crossing the street in the 800 block of W. Colorado when she was clipped by a vehicle making a left turn. The juvenile complained of pain to her leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Welfare Check
October 30 at 11:38 a.m., a caller on Hidden Valley reported a male subject who appeared disheveled, sitting on the curb. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was not in need of medical attention. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 30 at 1:58 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of Mauna Loa. The driver accidently accelerated and came to rest against a retaining wall. No injuries were reported.
Grand Theft Auto Attempt
October 30 at 4:12 p.m., an attempted grand theft of an automobile was reported in the area of Duarte and Encino. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
October 30 at 4:19 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a domestic violence that occurred months prior. She reported that her boyfriend hit her in the face. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 30 at 8:54 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a call of a possible robbery in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspect. An investigation revealed the suspect was attempting to steal food and she was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Suspicious Circumstances
October 30 at 10:00 p.m., a caller reported a possible hostage situation in the 300 block of Terrace View. An investigation revealed no crime had been committed and there was no hostage situation.
