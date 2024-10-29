A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia's Fine Symphony Orchestra

From: Monrovia Messenger February 10, 1893 Vol. VII No. 12. A Fine Orchestra. In its report of its recent Entertainment at Sierra Madre the VISTA says: The Music by the Monrovia orchestra was unusually fine. They have an organization superior to many in larger towns. Prof. Cronewett and his violin and Prof. Strite with cornet were "A 1". Mr. Reichard also showed a good baritone. Mrs. Parker, double bass and Miss Bowerman at the piano. The other performers were F. G. Seger, 2nd violin; Chris. Elbing, 3rd violin; C.W. Shook, French horn. A fine orchestra." From Monrovia News Post: Orchestra directed by A.E. Cronenwett: J.W. Harvey, trombone, Fred Seeger, violin, Mrs. Henry Parker, bass cello, Henry Knight, violin, Miss Addie Bowerman, piano, Sam Wilcon, cornet, Tom Strite, cornet. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
