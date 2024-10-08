Monrovia Marine in Search of Matching Bone Marrow

Monrovian Alexander Nadal, a 21 year old Marine and graduate of Monrovia High, is in need of bone marrow. Those who are between 18 and 35 may be a donor match. To determine that, there will be a mouth swab test administered on Saturday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sealey Strength Gym, 202 S. Myrtle Ave. in Monrovia.
According to NMDP, a national cell therapy group, median full recovery time following the most commonly used marrow donating process (peripheral blood stem cell donation) is one week and can be as little as two days, and donors can often return to school or work after one day.
