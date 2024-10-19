News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

School Board to Appoint Two Members Since None Elected; Limits on Camera Surveillance; Language Learning Software, Class of '84 Fixes Hillside Big M

School board election districts. 

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Appointing members to the school board for trustee areas 1 and 2 (see map). The district had earlier (here) advertised for interested people from those areas to apply to be on the board due to due to "failure to elect."

~ Approving a memo of understanding with the employee's union (CSEA) limiting how the district can used information obtained from secuirty cameras (for example, it cannot monitor for employee attendance or performance). Details.

~  A $11,695 contract with Rosetta Stone LLC for a one-year subscription to Rosetta Stone language learning software students at the beginning levels of English proficiency. Details.

~ Recognizing the Monrovia High class of 1984 for its donation to help refurbish and maintain the Monrovia Hillside Big M.

- Brad Haugaard

