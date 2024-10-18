MAFA Artist Reception and Workshop Sunday, Oct. 20

Learn to draw a spooky Halloween picture, this Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Monrovia Community Center. Learn two different pen and ink drawing techniques, taught by Monrovia Association of Fine Arts (MAFA) instructor Eric Watkins. Free and no registration for students; $10 for adults, who must register here.
Also, and at the same time and place, there will be an artist reception and new display of their works, plus student art, live music, and food. For more information, email christine@monroviafinearts.org.
- Brad Haugaard
