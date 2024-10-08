Mellow Princess Leia Is Sweet and Friendly

You don’t have to go to galaxy far, far away to find this adorable Princess - she’s patiently waiting to meet you at Pasadena Humane!
Princess Leia is the sweetest, friendliest dog. She loves everyone she meets instantly, especially those who can be enticed into giving her a belly rub.
Leia is about 3 years old and has a mellow vibe. She likes going to walks and will walk right next to you on a loose leash. She knows some training cues and takes treats with a soft mouth.
Her favorite place is right by someone’s side, soaking up all the pets that they’re willing to dole out - no question - her love language is physical touch!
This lovely lady is ready to be your copilot!
Princess Leia and all other pets at Pasadena Humane will have their adoption fees waived on Saturday, October 12!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
