News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Home Garden Workshop Oct. 22


Fall Vegetables for Home Gardens workshop on Oct. 22, 6-7 p.m. at Library. Adults can learn to grow vegetables and create a mini veggie pot. Register here. Led by Karen from Armstrong Garden Center.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)