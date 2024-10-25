News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Paper Butterfly Release to Honor Dead


About Senior Solutions will hold a paper butterfly release Nov. 5 at Library Park to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, to remember those who have passed away. If you'd like to have a butterfly made for the release, submit a request here

- Brad Haugaard

